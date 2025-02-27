President Murmu Emphasizes Design for Social Change at NID Ahmedabad Convocation

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, graced the convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, today, where she underscored the crucial role of design in addressing societal challenges and driving social and economic development.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu emphasized that numerous problems in society require innovative design solutions rather than vast resources. She encouraged students to use creative thinking to enhance the ease of living, particularly for underprivileged communities. She noted that design often remains an overlooked yet fundamental element in nation-building, and she commended NID for promoting ‘design as a service for the betterment of society.’

The President highlighted India’s rich history of design, deeply embedded in everyday life across diverse communities. She stressed the importance of studying and documenting traditional knowledge and design systems, which hold valuable solutions to contemporary global challenges. Revitalizing historical designs and integrating them into modern innovations, she remarked, would benefit both India and the world at large.

Acknowledging the contributions of designers in creating positive social change, President Murmu lauded their efforts in crucial areas such as healthcare, housing, and sanitation. She pointed out that design interventions are playing a transformative role in bridging the urban-rural divide, particularly in marginalized communities.

Addressing the students, the President encouraged them to balance aesthetics with functionality. She reminded them that their creativity has the power to impact lives meaningfully and urged them to spend time in villages and remote areas to gain new perspectives. She drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, referencing his rediscovery of the humble ‘charkha’ as a design tool that empowered millions and lifted them from poverty. She urged students to follow a similar path—leveraging their skills for the betterment of society while upholding the principles of innovation and inclusivity.

In closing, President Murmu expressed confidence that the graduating students of NID would continue to uphold the institute’s legacy and contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future through thoughtful and impactful design solutions.