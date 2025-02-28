Left Menu

High-Stakes Extradition: Mexico Delivers Drug Lords Amid Trade Tensions

Mexico extradited drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero and 28 others, including leaders of the Los Zetas cartel, to the US. This move is part of diplomatic negotiations as Mexico seeks to avert US-imposed tariffs on imports. The extradition comes amid tensions over border security and drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 28-02-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 02:23 IST
In a significant move, Mexico has extradited notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, along with 28 other criminals, to the United States. This extradition includes leaders of the infamous Los Zetas cartel and aligns with ongoing diplomatic talks between Mexico and the US over looming trade tensions.

The extradition coincides with Mexican officials, including Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente, visiting Washington. Their goal is to counteract President Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican imports, a potential economic blow for Mexico. These high-level discussions seek to balance important security and trade interests.

Part of a broader negotiation, the extraditions address US demands for increased border security and reduction in cartel activities. As the March 4 tariff deadline approaches, these gestures may signify progress in negotiations. Caro Quintero's history includes a notorious 1985 murder of a US DEA agent, symbolizing a tumultuous era in US-Mexico relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

