Governor Hochul's Breakthrough: Resolving NY's Prison Strike
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced an agreement on Thursday to end the wildcat strike affecting the state's prison system. The mediated settlement includes staffing changes and higher overtime pay, hoping to improve safety and working conditions. It addresses concerns of correctional workers, mitigating future unauthorized strikes.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced late Thursday an agreement to end the wildcat strike that has unsettled the state's prison system for over a week. The state reached binding terms with the union representing correctional workers following four days of intensive mediation talks.
The deal mandates returning to work by Saturday to avoid disciplinary actions, as detailed in a seven-page memorandum by mediator Martin Scheinman. It includes measures to tackle staffing shortages and reduce mandatory 24-hour overtime shifts.
The agreement is seen as a significant step to address the correctional workers' grievances, ensuring safer operations in state prisons and forestalling future unsanctioned strikes.
