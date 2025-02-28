Governor Hochul's Breakthrough: Resolving NY's Prison Strike

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced late Thursday an agreement to end the wildcat strike that has unsettled the state's prison system for over a week. The state reached binding terms with the union representing correctional workers following four days of intensive mediation talks.

The deal mandates returning to work by Saturday to avoid disciplinary actions, as detailed in a seven-page memorandum by mediator Martin Scheinman. It includes measures to tackle staffing shortages and reduce mandatory 24-hour overtime shifts.

The agreement is seen as a significant step to address the correctional workers' grievances, ensuring safer operations in state prisons and forestalling future unsanctioned strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)