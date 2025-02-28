Crackdown on Illegal Entrants: Amit Shah's Directives to Delhi Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called for stringent measures by the Delhi Police against networks aiding illegal immigration of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Emphasizing the significance of national security, Shah insisted that such matters be handled with utmost strictness to ensure the safety of the nation.

During a meeting to review Delhi's law-and-order situation, Shah highlighted the need for a comprehensive strategy to eradicate interstate gangs and improve the efficacy of police stations and sub-divisions. He advocated for concerted efforts in dismantling drug networks and urged strict actions in narcotics cases.

The meeting, involving key figures like Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, also focused on creating a safer capital with improved infrastructure and traffic management. Initiatives included setting up security committees, enhancing cooperation between the Delhi Police and government, and reducing response times in emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)