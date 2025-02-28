Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Empowerment and Inclusion of Banjara Community in Nation’s Development

Emphasizing the invaluable contributions of the Banjara community towards the preservation of nature and the nation’s cultural heritage, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla stated that it is now time for their voices to be heard and their challenges addressed. He underscored the significance of mainstreaming the Banjara community into the nation’s development journey, acknowledging their role as custodians of forests and traditional values.

Shri Birla made these remarks while addressing the members of the Banjara community at the 286th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Sewalal Maharaj and the punya tithi of Roop Singh Ji Maharaj at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. Reflecting on the life and teachings of Sant Sewalal Ji Maharaj, he described the revered saint as an embodiment of wisdom, sacrifice, and service to humanity. Shri Roop Singh Ji Maharaj, he added, was a beacon of courage and justice. Shri Birla urged the younger generation to take inspiration from these noble figures and contribute towards building a better society.

Acknowledging the resilience and dedication of the Banjara community, Shri Birla lauded their contributions to the progress of the nation through their industrious spirit and unwavering integrity in business and trade. He reiterated the importance of empowering the youth of the community with education and vocational training, enabling them to take leadership roles and drive societal transformation. Shri Birla envisioned a future where the new generation is not only well-educated but also actively contributing to the nation’s advancement across various domains.

Special emphasis was placed on the education of girls within the Banjara community. Shri Birla highlighted that empowering women with knowledge and skills would significantly strengthen the community and lead to holistic progress. He reaffirmed his commitment to providing unwavering support to the Banjara people, assuring them of all possible assistance in their journey toward development and prosperity.

The celebration at Dr Ambedkar International Centre witnessed the enthusiastic participation of members of the Banjara community, who expressed gratitude for the recognition of their contributions and the commitment to their upliftment. The event served as a testament to the rich cultural legacy of the Banjara community and their integral role in India’s social and environmental landscape.