Ceasefire Uncertainty Amid Gaza Blockade

Tensions are intensifying in Gaza as a fragile ceasefire teeters on the brink of collapse amidst an Israeli-imposed total blockade. Fear is growing among the local population, with two people reported dead and three injured, raising alarm over the stability of the area.

The January ceasefire's first phase has ended without clear direction, and Hamas demands a permanent cessation of hostilities. However, Israel has extended a temporary arrangement until April, contingent on hostage releases. Mediation continues but is hampered by Israel's blockade, severely affecting Gaza's 2.3 million residents.

The blockade has halted supplies, inflating prices and compounding the dire humanitarian situation. While Israeli forces ramp up activity along the borders, local officials warn against opportunistic price hikes. Both sides remain on alert amidst persistent diplomatic efforts to resurrect the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)