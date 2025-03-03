Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Rules on Blocking Social Media Accounts Without Notice

The Supreme Court is set to examine a plea against blocking social media content without notifying the originator. The challenge disputes Rule 16 of the IT rules 2009, claiming it contradicts natural justice principles by enabling content removal without notifying the creator, impacting freedom of speech rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea concerning the blocking of social media content without first notifying the content creators. This move comes after a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih sought a response from the Centre regarding the petition challenging Rule 16 of the Information Technology Rules, 2009, which addresses content blocking procedures.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing the Software Freedom Law Center, argued that the current rule bypasses notifying the content originators before removal, thereby infringing on natural justice principles and the fundamental rights of citizens. The plea highlights that, under the existing rules, citizens may find their online content blocked without explanation or a chance to contest the decision, posing a threat to freedom of speech.

The petition emphasizes the urgency for Supreme Court intervention to safeguard citizens' rights under Article 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Indian Constitution. It calls for a reevaluation of Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, stressing the importance of issuing notices to both intermediaries and content creators before any action is taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

