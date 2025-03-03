EU Strengthens Moldova's Defence with €60 Million Boost

The European Union (EU) has announced an allocation of €60 million for Moldova's defence sector in 2023, as revealed by the European Council's president. This financial aid aims to bolster the capabilities of Moldova, a nation that shares a border with Ukraine and is aspiring to join the EU by 2030.

During his visit to Moldova's capital, President Antonio Costa stated that a significant amount of €37 million has already reached the former Soviet state through the European Peace facility, highlighting Moldova as a key beneficiary following Ukraine. The EU and Moldova signed a landmark security and defence partnership last May, signaling the country's first such agreement with the EU.

Moldova's pro-European stance has led to heightened tensions with Russia, especially after Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Moldovan authorities report regular airspace violations by Russian drones and have discovered debris on Moldovan territory. Meanwhile, Russia continues to maintain a peacekeeping force in Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region.

(With inputs from agencies.)