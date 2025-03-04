Pakistan's IMF Program Review: Balancing Economic Stability and Tax Challenges

Pakistan is gearing up for the initial review of its $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program, as negotiations with the global body commenced. The fiscal package, secured last summer, has been vital in stabilizing the country's economy, setting a path for sustained recovery.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed confidence, stating the nation is well-positioned for these critical discussions, which will begin with technical talks followed by policy-level deliberations. Meanwhile, local media highlights concerns over a hefty tax revenue shortfall, though improved macroeconomic indicators could soften the stance on this matter.

An additional IMF delegation visited Pakistan recently to tackle climate financing of approximately $1 billion, further supplementing the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). As Pakistan strives to meet pressing tax collection goals, the outcomes of these dialogues will be pivotal in defining its economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)