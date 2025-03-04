Britain Escalates Measures Against Iranian State Under New Influence Scheme

Britain is set to label the Iranian state, including its intelligence services and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as a significant threat under its forthcoming Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS). Security Minister Dan Jarvis announced the move on Tuesday, emphasizing its significance in protecting the UK's national security.

This two-tier scheme is designed to bolster the resilience of the UK's political system against covert foreign influence. It requires entities involved in political influence activities to register their arrangements when directed by a foreign power. The scheme's 'enhanced' tier grants senior ministers the authority to demand broader activity registration from certain countries to safeguard British interests.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis informed Parliament that Iran, including its Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS), will be placed on the scheme's enhanced tier. He mentioned the scheme is expected to be operational by the summer, marking a significant step in the UK's defensive stance against foreign interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)