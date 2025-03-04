U.S. Designates Houthis as Terrorist Organization
The U.S. State Department has officially designated Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization. This decision follows President Trump's earlier announcement, citing the group's threat to American and regional security and global trade. The designation brings stricter economic penalties for their actions in the Red Sea.
The U.S. State Department announced the designation of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement as a "foreign terrorist organization." This follows a call earlier this year by U.S. President Donald Trump for such a move.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the Houthis' activities pose a threat to American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of key regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade. "The United States will not tolerate any country engaging with terrorist organizations like the Houthis under the guise of legitimate international business," he stated.
In January, Trump redesignated the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization, which imposes stricter economic penalties in response to their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and U.S. warships in the area.
