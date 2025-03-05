Potential Sale of Iconic Federal Buildings Announced
The Trump administration has listed 443 federal properties, including significant government headquarters, as potential candidates for sale. This move comes from the General Services Administration, which manages these properties, labeling them as non-essential to government operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 01:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has proposed the sale of 443 federal properties, sparking discussions about downsizing governmental real estate holdings.
Key buildings, such as the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters, are on this list, indicating a significant shift in property management strategies.
The General Services Administration, responsible for overseeing these buildings, justified the proposal by identifying them as 'not core to government operations,' signaling a potential reshaping of federal infrastructure priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement