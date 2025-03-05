Potential Sale of Iconic Federal Buildings Announced

The Trump administration has proposed the sale of 443 federal properties, sparking discussions about downsizing governmental real estate holdings.

Key buildings, such as the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters, are on this list, indicating a significant shift in property management strategies.

The General Services Administration, responsible for overseeing these buildings, justified the proposal by identifying them as 'not core to government operations,' signaling a potential reshaping of federal infrastructure priorities.

