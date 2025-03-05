Left Menu

Potential Sale of Iconic Federal Buildings Announced

The Trump administration has listed 443 federal properties, including significant government headquarters, as potential candidates for sale. This move comes from the General Services Administration, which manages these properties, labeling them as non-essential to government operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 01:30 IST
Potential Sale of Iconic Federal Buildings Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has proposed the sale of 443 federal properties, sparking discussions about downsizing governmental real estate holdings.

Key buildings, such as the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters, are on this list, indicating a significant shift in property management strategies.

The General Services Administration, responsible for overseeing these buildings, justified the proposal by identifying them as 'not core to government operations,' signaling a potential reshaping of federal infrastructure priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025