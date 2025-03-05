Supreme Court's Pivotal Term: From Transgender Rights to TikTok Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court's current term is filled with high-stakes cases covering topics such as gun control, gender-affirming medical care for minors, and online regulations. Of note is a Tennessee ban on healthcare for transgender minors, challenged by the Biden administration, with a ruling expected by June.

Other pivotal cases include the legality of 'ghost guns' and a federal regulation from President Biden's administration, scrutinized for potentially exceeding authority, and Mexico's lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers for allegedly facilitating illegal firearms trafficking.

Significant decisions also involve a proposed U.S. TikTok ban, religious rights intersecting with LGBT issues, and challenges against regulatory agency limits affecting industries like nuclear storage and e-cigarettes, with judgments anticipated for these diverse legal battles by June.

