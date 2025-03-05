Left Menu

Supreme Court's Pivotal Term: From Transgender Rights to TikTok Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court's current term addresses key issues including gun regulations, gender-affirming care for transgender minors, religious freedom, and federal regulatory power. Upcoming decisions could influence laws nationwide concerning online age verification, health mandates, TikTok's legal standing, and more, with outcomes expected by June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 03:34 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court's current term is filled with high-stakes cases covering topics such as gun control, gender-affirming medical care for minors, and online regulations. Of note is a Tennessee ban on healthcare for transgender minors, challenged by the Biden administration, with a ruling expected by June.

Other pivotal cases include the legality of 'ghost guns' and a federal regulation from President Biden's administration, scrutinized for potentially exceeding authority, and Mexico's lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers for allegedly facilitating illegal firearms trafficking.

Significant decisions also involve a proposed U.S. TikTok ban, religious rights intersecting with LGBT issues, and challenges against regulatory agency limits affecting industries like nuclear storage and e-cigarettes, with judgments anticipated for these diverse legal battles by June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

