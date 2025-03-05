Tensions Ease: Philippines and China Navigate Disputed Waters

The Chinese coast guard reported monitoring a Philippine civilian boat as it delivered supplies to a grounded warship at the hotspot Second Thomas Shoal. This area has been a point of tension due to overlapping territorial claims by China and the Philippines.

In recent developments, both countries have agreed on provisional measures to manage these supply missions, aiming to reduce tensions that have previously characterized this dispute. Additionally, they are aspiring to find cooperative solutions to their territorial disagreements.

The Philippines' armed forces successfully completed a troop rotation mission with their coast guard, ensuring continued presence at the shoal. Despite the ongoing conflict over maritime claims, the mission proceeded without incidents, highlighting a tentative ease in tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)