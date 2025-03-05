Left Menu

Pakistan and U.S. Counterterrorism Alliance: A New Chapter

Pakistan has emphasized its counterterrorism cooperation with the U.S. following the capture of Mohammad Sharifullah, wanted for a 2021 attack on U.S. troops at Kabul airport. The arrest signifies strengthening ties between the two nations, albeit amidst historic tensions, as noted by experts on international relations.

Pakistan underscored its commitment to counterterrorism efforts in collaboration with the United States after capturing Mohammad Sharifullah, implicated in a 2021 attack on U.S. forces at Kabul airport. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the strategic partnership following the arrest, which American authorities promptly acknowledged.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed charges against Sharifullah for planning the devastating attack, which resulted in the deaths of 170 Afghans and 13 American soldiers during the tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan. This arrest marks a significant point in recent U.S.-Pakistan relations, often strained yet critical for regional stability.

Although Islamabad's ties with Washington have seen fluctuations, the arrest demonstrates a mutual commitment to combating regional extremism. Analysts caution against viewing it as a lasting shift, noting Pakistan's efforts to leverage security concerns to influence diplomatic engagements with the U.S., amidst changing geopolitical dynamics.

