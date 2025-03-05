Karnataka Targets Illegal Migrants and Criminal Networks

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the identification of 137 illegal migrants in the state, predominantly from Pakistan and Bangladesh, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration. The state has initiated deportation proceedings, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining regional security and law enforcement.

During an Assembly session, the minister detailed the number of detainees, including 25 Pakistanis in deportation centres, and updated on the arrest numbers across districts. The vigilance extends to combatting illegal activities, with a focus on drug rackets linked to foreign nationals, and employment-related fraud among Bangladeshi migrants in coffee estates.

Furthermore, Parameshwara highlighted the crackdown on organized crime networks, such as the land and rice mafias in Vijayapura. Significant arrests and seizures underscore the breadth of these operations, with cases at various stages of legal processing. The state's actions emphasize its priority to address both immigration and endemic criminal activities.

