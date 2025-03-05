Left Menu

Karnataka Targets Illegal Migrants and Criminal Networks

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, reported the identification of 137 illegal migrants, primarily from Pakistan and Bangladesh. The state is actively deporting them and tackling various criminal networks, including those involving the rice and land mafia. These efforts underscore the government's commitment to law enforcement and regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:56 IST
Karnataka Targets Illegal Migrants and Criminal Networks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the identification of 137 illegal migrants in the state, predominantly from Pakistan and Bangladesh, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration. The state has initiated deportation proceedings, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining regional security and law enforcement.

During an Assembly session, the minister detailed the number of detainees, including 25 Pakistanis in deportation centres, and updated on the arrest numbers across districts. The vigilance extends to combatting illegal activities, with a focus on drug rackets linked to foreign nationals, and employment-related fraud among Bangladeshi migrants in coffee estates.

Furthermore, Parameshwara highlighted the crackdown on organized crime networks, such as the land and rice mafias in Vijayapura. Significant arrests and seizures underscore the breadth of these operations, with cases at various stages of legal processing. The state's actions emphasize its priority to address both immigration and endemic criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025