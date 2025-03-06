Final Stage of SH58 Safety Improvements Gets Green Light

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) Board has approved the commencement of the final stage of the State Highway 58 (SH58) safety improvements project in Wellington, Minister of Transport Chris Bishop has announced. The upcoming work, which covers the stretch between Moonshine Road and the State Highway 1 (SH1) Pāuatahanui Interchange of Transmission Gully, aims to enhance road safety and reliability for thousands of daily commuters.

As a designated Road of Regional Significance, SH58 serves as a crucial east-west link between the Hutt Valley and Porirua. This project will significantly improve travel safety and efficiency for approximately 19,000 vehicles that navigate the route each day. Additionally, it will support ongoing and anticipated urban growth in the surrounding areas, including Judgeford and Pāuatahanui.

Minister Bishop highlighted the Government's commitment to delivering infrastructure that fosters economic development and enhances connectivity. "With the increasing population in these areas, we expect higher traffic volumes on SH58. By prioritizing safety upgrades and efficient transport links, we are ensuring the region is well-equipped to handle future growth," he stated. These improvements align with the National Land Transport Programme 2024-27, which emphasizes enhancing transport networks across New Zealand.

The safety upgrades along SH58 have been an extensive, multi-stage effort. Earlier work, which began in 2019 between State Highway 2 and east of Moonshine Road, was successfully completed in December 2024. Throughout the project, NZTA has maintained access for commuters and businesses while undertaking critical enhancements.

The final stage will feature two newly constructed roundabouts—one at the intersection of Flightys Road and Murphys Road, and another at Moonshine Road. Additional safety measures, including upgraded road barriers and improved lane markings, will further strengthen road security for motorists. Preparatory work for this phase has already commenced, with full-scale construction expected to begin in the coming months. Completion is targeted for 2027.

Minister Bishop acknowledged the patience of residents, commuters, and businesses along SH58 as these significant upgrades continue. "Managing large-scale infrastructure projects while keeping roads operational is a complex task. I appreciate the cooperation of the community throughout this process and look forward to the successful completion of the final stage," he said.

The improvements to SH58 will contribute to a safer and more efficient transport corridor, benefiting both local communities and regional connectivity. As construction moves forward, NZTA will provide updates to ensure minimal disruption and keep the public informed about progress.