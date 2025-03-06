Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: ED raids in fresh case against Senthil Balaji, others linked to TASMAC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 14:05 IST
Tamil Nadu: ED raids in fresh case against Senthil Balaji, others linked to TASMAC
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of a fresh money laundering probe against minister Senthil Balaji and others linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation that has monopoly over liquor trade in the state, official sources said.

The raids are being conducted at about 10 premises in the state, including those linked to Balaji, some government contractors and other entities, the sources said.

The investigation is linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), they said.

The ED has been probing the role of the DMK leader, also the Tamil Nadu electricity minister, in an earlier money laundering investigation liked to the 'cash for jobs scam' in the state transport department.

He has arrested by the federal agency in this case and is out on bail now.

