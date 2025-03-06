ED arrests Gurugram man for extorting money by impersonating as its officer

The Enforcement Directorate Thursday said it has arrested a Gurugram-based man for ''impersonating'' as a senior officer of the federal probe agency and ''extorting'' money from people.

Raviraj Kumar, a ''conman'', was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said in a statement.

He was involved in ''extorting money by cheating, fraud and impersonating himself as a senior officer of the ED'', it said.

A Gurugram court sent him to ED custody for five days on Wednesday.

He was earlier arrested by the Haryana Police after a case was registered at Sector 10 police station in Gurugram on these charges and the ED took cognisance of this FIR to book him under the anti-money laundering law.

''Raviraj is a habitual offender and has been involved in extortion of money for many years,'' the ED said.

Probe found, it said, that the man ''extorted'' money from a Gurugram-based builder by threatening him with dire consequences as he allegedly impersonated as an ED officer.

The accused used multiple SIM cards to ''disguise'' his real identity and cheated multiple persons. An analysis of one of his bank accounts found that he has collected about Rs 80 lakh through such means, the ED claimed.

