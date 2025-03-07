CISF Celebrates 56th Raising Day with Grand Event in Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah Highlights Achievements and Future Goals

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, graced the 56th Raising Day Parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the chief guest in Thakkolam, Tamil Nadu. The event witnessed the presence of Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan and CISF Director General Shri Rajvinder Singh Bhatti.

CISF's Contribution to National Security and Industrial Growth

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amit Shah lauded the CISF's unwavering dedication over the past 56 years in ensuring the security of the country's vital infrastructure, including ports, airports, business hubs, and research institutions. He credited the force’s personnel for their hard work, loyalty, and role in enabling India's smooth industrial progress and development.

Shri Shah emphasized the government's commitment to bolstering CISF’s capabilities, highlighting the force’s increased engagement in social welfare activities beyond security responsibilities.

India’s Economic Goals and CISF’s Role

The Union Home Minister reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the world's third-largest economy by 2027 and a global leader by 2047. He underlined that CISF’s role will be crucial in achieving these ambitious goals. Furthermore, he mentioned that since 2019, CISF Raising Day celebrations have been moved from Delhi to different parts of the country, with this year’s event being held at the CISF Regional Training Centre in Thakkolam.

Honoring Tamil Nadu’s Heritage: Naming of CISF Training Centre

Recognizing Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural heritage, Shri Amit Shah praised the state’s contributions in administration, education, and unity. He announced that the CISF Regional Training Centre in Thakkolam will be named after the valiant warrior of the Chola dynasty, Rajaditya Chola, in honor of his contributions and sacrifices.

Employment and Regional Language Inclusion in CAPF Recruitment

Shri Shah announced that over 14,000 personnel were recruited into CISF last year. Across all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), more than one lakh youth have secured employment, with 50,000 more recruitments underway.

A landmark decision was also highlighted: for the first time, CAPF recruitment exams are now conducted in regional languages, including Tamil, besides Hindi and English. Shri Shah urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to introduce medical and engineering courses in Tamil, ensuring greater opportunities for students studying in their mother tongue.

CISF’s Security Responsibilities and Technological Advancements

Shri Amit Shah commended CISF for maintaining high-security standards, safeguarding nearly one crore people daily at airports, metros, and ports. He highlighted that CISF personnel oversee the security of 250 ports and ensure the smooth functioning of the Delhi Metro, handling over 70 lakh passengers daily with discipline and efficiency. He further revealed that CISF will soon take charge of security at Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh and Navi Mumbai Airport in Maharashtra, supported by three newly sanctioned battalions, including a dedicated women’s battalion.

Technological advancements were another focus, with Shri Shah discussing the implementation of 'Digi Yatra' at airports, reducing security check times. He also announced the establishment of a special training center for counter-drone capabilities and an Internal Quality Control Unit for continuous skill enhancement.

Tributes to Fallen CISF Personnel and Awards Ceremony

The Union Home Minister paid homage to the 127 CISF personnel who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation. He assured their families that their loved ones’ sacrifices have strengthened India’s security framework.

During the event, Shri Shah launched the CISF annual magazine, Sentinel, and honored 22 personnel with prestigious awards, including the President’s Police Medal, Gallantry Medal, and Jeevan Raksha Medal. He also laid the foundation stone for six infrastructure projects worth ₹88 crore aimed at improving facilities for CISF personnel. Additionally, he inaugurated a new gym and Pup Hall at SSG Noida.

CISF Cyclothon 2025 and Environmental Initiatives

Shri Amit Shah virtually flagged off the CISF Cyclothon 2025, which will traverse every coastal village in the country and culminate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. The rally aims to raise security awareness and collect community feedback for enhancing village development and coastal security.

Highlighting environmental initiatives, Shri Shah revealed that CISF has planted over five lakh trees in the past five years, with a new target of planting three lakh more trees. Under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, every CISF personnel will plant a tree in honor of their mothers.

Welfare Measures for CAPF Personnel

Shri Shah detailed several welfare initiatives for CAPF personnel, including the distribution of 31 lakh Ayushman CAPF health cards, construction of 13,000 homes and 113 barracks, and enhanced facilities for female personnel. He also announced a special 50% GST discount for indigenous products sold at Central Police Welfare Stores, effective from April 1, 2024.

Conclusion

The 56th Raising Day celebrations of CISF underscored the force’s indispensable role in national security and economic progress. Shri Amit Shah’s announcements reflected the government’s commitment to strengthening CISF’s capabilities through modernization, better welfare measures, and expanding responsibilities in securing the nation’s vital infrastructure.