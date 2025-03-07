EC Vows to Resolve Decade-Long Duplicate Voter ID Issue

The Election Commission (EC) has announced plans to tackle the pressing issue of duplicate voter identity card numbers, a challenge that has persisted for decades. The EC aims to address this problem within the next three months, in response to allegations of a possible cover-up.

The EC's statement highlighted that India's electoral database is the world's largest, with over 99 crore registered voters. Although duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers exist, each elector is linked to a specific polling station, ensuring they can only vote in their designated location.

To resolve the issue, the EC will introduce a unique national EPIC number, after consultations with technical teams and state chief electoral officers. This system will cover both existing and future voters. The move follows concerns raised by the Trinamool Congress about duplicate voter identity cards across various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)