Iran Warns of Regional Instability Amid Syrian Violence

Iran's foreign ministry has raised alarms over the violence gripping Syria, cautioning that it could trigger instability across the region, according to statements reported by state media.

This marks Iran's first public reaction to the ongoing conflict involving the Islamist-led government in Damascus and forces believed to be loyal to Syria's former leader, Bashar al-Assad, in the country's west.

Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, stressed the importance of the interim government safeguarding all Syrian citizens, denouncing acts of violence and harm against innocent people and warning that such actions could act as a catalyst for broader regional disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)