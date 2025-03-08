Firing Squad Execution in South Carolina: A Historic Decision in Capital Punishment

South Carolina is poised to make history with the execution of Brad Sigmon by firing squad, marking the first use of this method in the United States in 15 years. Sigmon, 67, convicted of the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend's parents in 2001, opted for the firing squad, expressing concerns over potentially slower, more agonizing alternatives like the electric chair or lethal injection.

The scheduled execution was set to take place at the South Carolina Department of Corrections' execution chamber in Columbia. Sigmon, prepared to face the squad, was to be seated in a chair within a steel basin, with a hood over his head and a target on his chest, while three executioners positioned 15 feet away prepared to fire live ammunition.

Just hours before the execution, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Sigmon's last appeal, dismissing claims that South Carolina's lack of transparency over its lethal injection process violated his rights. Lethal injection, once considered a less violent method, has become controversial due to botched executions and difficulties in securing the necessary drugs. This situation underscores ongoing debates over ethical and humane methods of capital punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)