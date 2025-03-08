Left Menu

Firing Squad Execution in South Carolina: A Historic Decision in Capital Punishment

South Carolina plans to execute Brad Sigmon by firing squad, a method last used in America 15 years ago. Sigmon was convicted of a double murder. He chose this method, citing fears over the electric chair or lethal injection. The Supreme Court rejected his appeal to halt the execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:08 IST
Firing Squad Execution in South Carolina: A Historic Decision in Capital Punishment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Carolina is poised to make history with the execution of Brad Sigmon by firing squad, marking the first use of this method in the United States in 15 years. Sigmon, 67, convicted of the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend's parents in 2001, opted for the firing squad, expressing concerns over potentially slower, more agonizing alternatives like the electric chair or lethal injection.

The scheduled execution was set to take place at the South Carolina Department of Corrections' execution chamber in Columbia. Sigmon, prepared to face the squad, was to be seated in a chair within a steel basin, with a hood over his head and a target on his chest, while three executioners positioned 15 feet away prepared to fire live ammunition.

Just hours before the execution, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Sigmon's last appeal, dismissing claims that South Carolina's lack of transparency over its lethal injection process violated his rights. Lethal injection, once considered a less violent method, has become controversial due to botched executions and difficulties in securing the necessary drugs. This situation underscores ongoing debates over ethical and humane methods of capital punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025