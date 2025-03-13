NZ Announces $400M Justice Infrastructure Investment, Creating Jobs and Economic Growth

New Zealand's justice sector is set to undergo significant development over the next 30 years, presenting substantial investment opportunities. Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Courts Minister Nicole McKee highlighted these prospects at the New Zealand Infrastructure Investment Summit, outlining plans to modernize and expand the country's court facilities.

Expanding and Upgrading Courthouses

Recent years have seen a focus on addressing the state of New Zealand’s courthouses, with several major projects already in progress. New courthouses are under construction in Tauranga, Papakura, and Whanganui, while the Auckland District Court and Manukau District Court—two of the country’s busiest—are undergoing significant upgrades.

“We are now looking to take this to the next level,” said Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. “This not only creates investment opportunities but also generates jobs for Kiwis as these projects get underway.”

Public-Private Partnership for Major Developments

To accelerate investment, the government is embracing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to design, build, finance, and maintain new court facilities. This model will be utilized for three major projects:

A new District Court in Waitakere

A combined High and District Court in Rotorua

A new Māori Land Court, also based in Rotorua

With an estimated capital investment exceeding $400 million, these projects will address critical capacity and functionality challenges, improving access to justice and enhancing service delivery across the country.

Boosting Economic Growth and Community Safety

“This initiative is about more than just infrastructure—it’s about ensuring better access to justice, enhancing community safety, and driving economic development,” said Courts Minister Nicole McKee. “The investment in justice infrastructure will support job creation, regional economic growth, and improved public services.”

The New Zealand government’s commitment to modernizing justice infrastructure underscores its broader focus on economic expansion and community well-being. By partnering with private investors and developers, the government aims to deliver high-quality, efficient, and future-proof justice facilities that will serve the nation for decades to come.