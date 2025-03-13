Amit Shah Inaugurates Rs. 146 Crore Development Projects in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs. 146 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The event marked a significant step in enhancing infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

During his address, Shri Amit Shah extended Holi greetings to the nation and detailed the projects being launched. He announced the construction of a 1-km-long railway overbridge on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam railway track at Sanand-Chekhla-Kadi Road, with an investment of Rs. 60 crore. This overbridge is expected to improve daily commuting convenience for local residents.

Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for:

A 4-lane bridge over the Narmada Canal on National Highway No. 147, costing Rs. 36.30 crore.

A flyover bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway at Chharodi, valued at Rs. 45 crore.

Shri Shah emphasized that these infrastructure projects will mark a milestone in the development of the four assembly constituencies under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Infrastructure and Healthcare Expansion

Highlighting Gujarat’s infrastructure growth, Shri Amit Shah credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel for completing numerous development projects worth thousands of crores in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. He reaffirmed Gujarat’s leading position in India’s infrastructure sector and emphasized the widespread development beyond Sanand Taluka, Kalol Assembly constituency, and Gandhinagar.

A major healthcare initiative was also announced: the construction of a 500-bed state-of-the-art hospital in Sanand, which will operate 24/7 for residents of Sanand and Bavla talukas. Additionally, a 300-bed government hospital is being constructed in Kalol Taluka. These hospitals will ensure access to modern healthcare facilities for local communities.

Gujarat’s Role in India’s Development

Shri Amit Shah highlighted major development projects that bolster Gujarat’s position as a key economic hub. These include:

The world’s largest green energy park in Kutch.

Asia’s largest planned green city in Dholera.

India’s second-longest highway, the Surat-Chennai Expressway.

Establishment of GIFT City in Ahmedabad as an international financial hub.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project.

A Rapid Rail service between Bhuj and Ahmedabad.

National Infrastructure Progress

Shri Amit Shah noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has achieved remarkable infrastructure advancements:

Second-largest road network in the world.

Third-largest metro rail network.

Fourth-largest rail network globally.

136 Vande Bharat trains currently operational.

97% electrification of broad-gauge railway networks.

157 airports operational across the country.

The national highways network has expanded by 60% in the last 10 years, with the daily construction rate now at 36.5 km of highways per day. Four-lane highways have increased two and a half times in this period, surpassing the infrastructure progress made in the previous 70 years.

Conclusion

Shri Amit Shah concluded by emphasizing the Modi government’s commitment to boosting infrastructure, healthcare, connectivity, and economic growth. He reaffirmed that these initiatives will not only enhance local livelihoods but also propel Gujarat and India towards greater progress and global recognition.