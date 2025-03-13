Maharashtra Forest Department Demolishes Satish Bhosale's Illegally Built Residence

In a significant crackdown, Maharashtra's forest department executed the demolition of Satish Bhosale's unauthorized residence on Thursday in Beed district. Officials reported that Bhosale, allegedly connected to BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, is embroiled in multiple criminal cases, including an attempted murder.

Bhosale, who was recently apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly built a lavish home unlawfully on forest department land in Shirur Kasar, central Maharashtra. Authorities took action, assisted by police personnel, to dismantle the structure using earth movers, ensuring law and order during the procedure.

Post-demolition, the Beed police secured Bhosale's custody for transit, aiming to present him before the Beed district court to pursue legal procedures for outstanding charges, including those under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)