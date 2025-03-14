Mob Violence Erupts Over Street Food Rivalry in Ahmedabad
Fourteen individuals were apprehended for allegedly assaulting commuters and damaging vehicles with weapons in Ahmedabad. The violence reportedly stemmed from a rivalry between Pankaj Bhavsar and Sangram Sikarwar over a food stall. Police were able to quell the unrest and are searching for others involved.
- Country:
- India
In a recent incident in Ahmedabad's Vastral area, fourteen individuals have been arrested for allegedly attacking commuters and damaging vehicles using sticks and swords. The altercation is believed to have been sparked by a rivalry over a food stall, according to police sources.
The violent episode unfolded on Thursday night, with eyewitnesses capturing video footage of around 20 men assaulting an SUV owner and vandalizing nearby vehicles. The police revealed that the unrest originated from obstructions faced by Pankaj Bhavsar, who attributed his inability to open a food stall to his rival, Sangram Sikarwar.
Authorities were alerted when a group allegedly sent by Bhavsar began attacking people after failing to find Sikarwar. A swift police intervention brought the situation under control, leading to multiple arrests. Law enforcement continues to identify and apprehend additional suspects in connection with the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- violence
- food stall
- rivalry
- Pankaj Bhavsar
- Sangram Sikarwar
- arrests
- Vastral
- riot
- police
ALSO READ
China Strengthens Drug Crackdown with Major Arrests
FSB Arrests Clerics in Alleged Plot on 'Putin's Confessor'
Foiled Plot: FSB Arrests Church Figures Over Alleged Putin Confessor Assassination Plan
Rohini Car Theft Ring Unraveled: Four Arrests Made
Telangana ACB's February 2025 Crackdown: 23 Arrests & Conviction in Corruption Cases