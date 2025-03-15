U.S. Energy Department's 'Sensitive' Label on South Korea Sparks Nuclear Debate

The U.S. Department of Energy recently labeled ally South Korea as a 'sensitive' country, sparking debate amid discussions of Seoul's potential nuclear ambitions. This designation, announced last Friday, comes as the list categorizes nations perceived as potential nuclear risks.

Despite the designation, which places South Korea alongside countries like China and Russia, no new restrictions will impede bilateral cooperation in science and technology, assured a DOE spokesperson. However, this move has stirred diplomatic discussions as Seoul aims to address the matter before its formal enactment.

The issue has intensified focus on South Korea's defense strategies, especially given past considerations towards developing nuclear weapons. While diplomatic negotiations continue, the designation underscores ongoing global tensions surrounding nuclear proliferation and international defense dynamics.

