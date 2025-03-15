Controversial Phone Divorce Stirs Kerala Community

A resident of North Kerala has been accused of pronouncing talaq, or divorce, over the phone to end his marriage, thrusting the local community into controversy. The man, identified as Shahul Hameed, has also been charged with physically assaulting his wife and making dowry demands.

The allegations came to light after the 21-year-old woman, originally from Naduvattam, approached authorities. She alleged ongoing abuse and claimed her husband divorced her during a telephone conversation, in the presence of his mother. Various charges have been filed against Hameed, including under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.

Following the complaint, Kalpakanchery police have initiated an investigation and summoned the accused for questioning. Legal actions are expected as the investigation progresses further.

(With inputs from agencies.)