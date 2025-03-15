Tragedy at Sea: Russian Captain Charged After Fatal Tanker Collision
Vladimir Motin, Russian captain of the container ship Solong, appeared in court charged with gross negligence manslaughter after a collision with the Stena Immaculate tanker off Britain's coast. The crash resulted in the death of crew member Mark Angelo Pernia and a significant jet fuel spill.
The captain of a container ship involved in a collision with a U.S. tanker earlier this week appeared in court charged with gross negligence manslaughter. Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, was at the helm of the Portuguese-flagged Solong vessel, which collided with the Stena Immaculate tanker laden with military jet fuel off Britain's east coast.
Prosecutor Amelia Katz informed the court that the Solong was traveling at over 15 knots when it struck the anchored Stena Immaculate, noting that the vessel had been stationary for more than 15 hours. Motin had assumed command three hours prior and failed to alter the ship's course, despite the impending impact being apparent for over 40 minutes.
The collision resulted in the death of Solong crew member Mark Angelo Pernia. An oil spill occurred due to the collision, causing initial environmental concerns. However, most of the jet fuel reportedly burned off without further leakage or significant environmental damage.
