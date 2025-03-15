Left Menu

Road Blockage Leads to Arrest of Two Men

Two men were arrested following a road blockage incident in front of a nursing home. Police personnel were threatened by a group of 10-15 individuals. Legal action has been taken under several legal provisions. The arrested men's names are Amarjeet Singh and Nagveer Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:53 IST
Road Blockage Leads to Arrest of Two Men
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events, two individuals have been detained by police after an incident involving threats against law enforcement officers. This follows complaints against 10-15 people for obstructing a roadway in front of a local nursing home.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar reported that on Friday night, a blockade had been placed in front of a healthcare facility, prompting an immediate police response. Officers Vikrant Tomar and Amod Kumar responded to the scene, where they were met with hostility.

Efforts to disperse the crowd led to threats against such officers. Subsequently, a legal case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act. The authorities have confirmed the arrests of Amarjeet Singh and Nagveer Singh in connection with this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025