Road Blockage Leads to Arrest of Two Men

In a recent turn of events, two individuals have been detained by police after an incident involving threats against law enforcement officers. This follows complaints against 10-15 people for obstructing a roadway in front of a local nursing home.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar reported that on Friday night, a blockade had been placed in front of a healthcare facility, prompting an immediate police response. Officers Vikrant Tomar and Amod Kumar responded to the scene, where they were met with hostility.

Efforts to disperse the crowd led to threats against such officers. Subsequently, a legal case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act. The authorities have confirmed the arrests of Amarjeet Singh and Nagveer Singh in connection with this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)