Global Protests and Tensions: A Summary of Key Events

Thousands of Romanians gathered in Bucharest to back the European Union as the country faces political unrest over an upcoming presidential election rerun, following allegations of Russian interference.

One of the largest anti-government rallies in decades took place in Belgrade, driven by allegations of corruption following a fatal railway station collapse.

Meanwhile, New South Wales faces extreme bushfire threats due to an ongoing heatwave, marking the end of a risky fire season.

In related news, the Trump administration is considering new travel bans affecting citizens of various countries, with implications for global diplomacy.

In the Vatican, Pope Francis is showing signs of recovery from double pneumonia, gradually reducing his reliance on mechanical ventilation.

Tensions escalate in Yemen as President Trump orders military strikes against the Houthis, resulting in significant casualties.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for international support for Ukraine in the event of a truce with Russia.

Operations in Gaza saw tragedy as Israeli airstrikes killed nine, including local journalists, amid ongoing ceasefire discussions.

Ukraine continues to face military pressure, fending off attacks in contested regions, as President Zelenskiy addresses looming threats.

A Columbia University student's detention over activism stirs controversy, with legal pleas for his release amid family concerns.

