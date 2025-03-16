Terror Strikes Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Ongoing Unrest

In a harrowing incident on Sunday, at least five security personnel lost their lives, and more than a dozen suffered injuries in a suicide attack in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province. The unsettling event unfolded when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of paramilitary Frontier Corp (FC) on the national highway in Noshki.

Local authorities, including Noshki police chief Zafarullah Sumalani, confirmed that initial investigations pointed to a suicide attack. As efforts to ascertain the full extent of the damage continue, security forces have secured the area, and thorough investigations are underway to trace those responsible for this act.

The tragic event drew strong condemnation from Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, who vowed swift justice for those disturbing the region's peace. Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind criticized the attack for targeting innocents, amid escalating tensions following recent militant activities in the province.

