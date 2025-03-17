Digital Trafficking: How TikTok is Powering Modern Migrant Smuggling

Smugglers are increasingly using social media platforms like TikTok to facilitate illegal migrations into the United States. Promising safe passage, these networks post videos featuring gaps in border walls and helicopters standing by, offering a digital window into a normally elusive trade.

The use of such platforms has skyrocketed, particularly after traditional pathways were reduced, allowing smugglers to expand their reach globally. TikTok videos are part of a new marketing strategy, enticing migrants with visuals of safe arrivals, while navigating policy shifts in US immigration laws.

While authorities scramble to respond to these evolving tactics, concerns rise about scams and the use of videos to trap desperate migrants. Despite these risks, the trend of using TikTok continues to grow, underscoring the agility and sophistication of modern smuggling operations.

