High Court Tackles Misuse of Woman's Image in Ads

The Bombay High Court addresses the unauthorized use of Namrata Kawale's image in various government and commercial advertisements. The court has termed this as 'commercial exploitation' and notices have been issued to the central and state governments involved, as well as Shutterstock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has raised concerns over the unauthorized use of a woman's image in government and commercial advertisements, labeling it 'commercial exploitation.' The court's remarks come in response to a petition filed by Namrata Ankush Kawale, who claims her image was used without consent.

Kawale alleges that her photograph, captured by photographer Tukaram Karve, was unlawfully uploaded to Shutterstock and subsequently used in advertisements by multiple state governments, the Union Ministry of Rural Development, and several private companies. Notices have been served to the central and state governments, along with Shutterstock.

The court emphasized the importance of the issue in today's electronic and social media landscape and ordered affidavits from all respondents involved in the case. Kawale seeks a permanent injunction to prevent further unauthorized use of her image, underscoring the breach of her privacy and fundamental rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

