Future Warfare: Transforming India's Defence Strategies

A parliamentary panel revealed that India's Ministry of Defence has instituted a Future Warfare Fund, aiming to adapt the armed forces to emerging technologies and challenges. The ministry also plans to establish a Future Analysis Group to study future technologies, enhancing operational efficiency and warfighting capabilities.

  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has disclosed that a Future Warfare Fund has been established by India's Ministry of Defence, signifying a strategic shift within the armed forces to embrace future technologies.

With an eye on enhancing operational capabilities, the Ministry plans to form a Future Analysis Group to evaluate the impact of emerging technologies. This initiative is part of a broader set of reforms aimed at reorganizing the forces into integrated theatre commands.

The committee acknowledged the ministry's proactive stance on adopting new warfare technologies and emphasized the need for adequate budgetary provisions to support these advancements. The defence budget for 2025-26 stands at Rs 6,81,210.27 crore, reflecting India's commitment to fortifying its military preparedness.

