Poland and Baltic Nations Withdraw from Ottawa Convention

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have announced their withdrawal from the 1997 Ottawa convention that bans anti-personnel mines. This decision, informed by security concerns and their shared border with Russia, enables these nations to resume stockpiling landmines. The move underscores their commitment to defend national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:09 IST
Poland flag Image Credit: ANI

In a surprising decision, Poland along with the Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, has chosen to withdraw from the Ottawa convention, which prohibits anti-personnel mines. This move alters the landscape of international defense agreements given the convention's ratification by over 160 countries.

The 1997 treaty's stipulations, which had curbed the use of landmines to promote peace, will no longer bind these nations as they begin stockpiling these weapons once more. This step highlights an escalating tension possibly tied to their proximity to Russia.

"With this decision, we are sending a clear message: our countries are prepared and can use every necessary measure to defend our security needs," said the defense ministers in a collective statement, signaling a commitment to safeguarding national interests amidst regional geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

