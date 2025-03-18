Unions Rally for Rights: Nationwide Strike Looms on May 20

In a bold move, several trade unions across India have announced a nationwide strike scheduled for May 20, pushing for demands that include the abolition of newly implemented labor codes and a stop to privatization efforts.

The announcement followed a National Convention of Workers, which was organized by a coalition of Central Trade Unions and sectoral federations. Leaders at the convention voiced unified support for a declaration outlining a series of worker grievances against the NDA government's policies.

Prominent union figures, including Ashok Singh and Amarjeet Kaur, are spearheading the campaign. Their main demands are a minimum monthly wage of Rs 26,000 and pension reforms, amidst soaring challenges of joblessness and inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)