Left Menu

Unions Rally for Rights: Nationwide Strike Looms on May 20

Trade unions in India plan a nationwide strike on May 20 to demand the reversal of labor codes, halt privatization, and regular consultations via the Indian Labour Conference. The move follows a two-month campaign organized by Central Trade Unions aimed at addressing pro-corporate government policies affecting workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:01 IST
Unions Rally for Rights: Nationwide Strike Looms on May 20
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, several trade unions across India have announced a nationwide strike scheduled for May 20, pushing for demands that include the abolition of newly implemented labor codes and a stop to privatization efforts.

The announcement followed a National Convention of Workers, which was organized by a coalition of Central Trade Unions and sectoral federations. Leaders at the convention voiced unified support for a declaration outlining a series of worker grievances against the NDA government's policies.

Prominent union figures, including Ashok Singh and Amarjeet Kaur, are spearheading the campaign. Their main demands are a minimum monthly wage of Rs 26,000 and pension reforms, amidst soaring challenges of joblessness and inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025