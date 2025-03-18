Left Menu

HP-SDRF Triumphs at Regional CSSR Competition

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force won the North Zone CSSR Competition, held at NDRF campus in Ghaziabad. Competing against teams from seven northern states, HP-SDRF demonstrated superior skills, earning them a place at the National Level CSSR Competition.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (HP-SDRF) claimed victory in the Regional North Zone Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) Competition, officials announced on Tuesday.

The event unfolded at the 8th Battalion, NDRF campus in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, where HP-SDRF triumphed over teams from seven northern states. Uttarakhand and Delhi SDRF teams secured second and third place, respectively, according to a release.

Headed by Inspector Bhag Singh, HP-SDRF showcased exceptional skill in the competition and will now advance to the National Level CSSR Competition, also taking place in Ghaziabad from April 1 to 5. This achievement highlights the team's commitment to excellence in disaster response.

