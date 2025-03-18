HP-SDRF Triumphs at Regional CSSR Competition

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (HP-SDRF) claimed victory in the Regional North Zone Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) Competition, officials announced on Tuesday.

The event unfolded at the 8th Battalion, NDRF campus in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, where HP-SDRF triumphed over teams from seven northern states. Uttarakhand and Delhi SDRF teams secured second and third place, respectively, according to a release.

Headed by Inspector Bhag Singh, HP-SDRF showcased exceptional skill in the competition and will now advance to the National Level CSSR Competition, also taking place in Ghaziabad from April 1 to 5. This achievement highlights the team's commitment to excellence in disaster response.

(With inputs from agencies.)