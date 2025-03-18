Undercover Operation Nabs Accused in Child Marriage Case
Delhi Police arrested a man who was lured back to the city under false pretenses connected to a government housing allocation. He was wanted for a 2013 incident involving the forced marriage of a 13-year-old girl, with her mother's consent, in Shalimar Bagh. Both were declared proclaimed offenders.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic operation, Delhi Police successfully arrested a man wanted for the forced marriage of a 13-year-old girl. Lured back to the city under the guise of processing government housing documents, the accused was apprehended in a long-standing case dating back to 2013 in Shalimar Bagh.
The investigation revealed unsettling details: the young girl was taken by the accused, Anil, to Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, where she was coerced into marriage with her mother's approval. This grave incident prompted a legal response rooted in laws protecting minors.
The authorities launched a tactical plan to bring Anil back, convincing him of a flat allocation, eventually leading to his arrest in Haiderpur. Consequently, the girl's mother was also detained, ending a decade-long pursuit for justice in this disturbing child marriage case.
(With inputs from agencies.)