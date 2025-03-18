Left Menu

Undercover Operation Nabs Accused in Child Marriage Case

Delhi Police arrested a man who was lured back to the city under false pretenses connected to a government housing allocation. He was wanted for a 2013 incident involving the forced marriage of a 13-year-old girl, with her mother's consent, in Shalimar Bagh. Both were declared proclaimed offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:21 IST
Undercover Operation Nabs Accused in Child Marriage Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic operation, Delhi Police successfully arrested a man wanted for the forced marriage of a 13-year-old girl. Lured back to the city under the guise of processing government housing documents, the accused was apprehended in a long-standing case dating back to 2013 in Shalimar Bagh.

The investigation revealed unsettling details: the young girl was taken by the accused, Anil, to Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, where she was coerced into marriage with her mother's approval. This grave incident prompted a legal response rooted in laws protecting minors.

The authorities launched a tactical plan to bring Anil back, convincing him of a flat allocation, eventually leading to his arrest in Haiderpur. Consequently, the girl's mother was also detained, ending a decade-long pursuit for justice in this disturbing child marriage case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025