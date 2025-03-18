Undercover Operation Nabs Accused in Child Marriage Case

In a strategic operation, Delhi Police successfully arrested a man wanted for the forced marriage of a 13-year-old girl. Lured back to the city under the guise of processing government housing documents, the accused was apprehended in a long-standing case dating back to 2013 in Shalimar Bagh.

The investigation revealed unsettling details: the young girl was taken by the accused, Anil, to Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, where she was coerced into marriage with her mother's approval. This grave incident prompted a legal response rooted in laws protecting minors.

The authorities launched a tactical plan to bring Anil back, convincing him of a flat allocation, eventually leading to his arrest in Haiderpur. Consequently, the girl's mother was also detained, ending a decade-long pursuit for justice in this disturbing child marriage case.

(With inputs from agencies.)