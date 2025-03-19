Karnataka Assembly Protests Against Waqf Act Amendment

The Karnataka Assembly has passed a resolution opposing the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, prompting a walkout by the opposition BJP. The resolution, introduced by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, highlighted concerns about the unilateral approach of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in amending the law.

Minister Patil accused the JPC of acting arbitrarily and ignoring the traditions of Parliament by not taking into account the viewpoints of opposition members. Despite objections from various stakeholders, including the Karnataka State Waqf Board, the Centre proceeded to present the bill in Parliament.

The resolution argues that the proposed amendment encroaches on state powers and violates constitutional principles. Opposition BJP members criticized the bill as an appeasement tactic, while Patil pointed out neglect of farmers' issues related to land records. The House calls for an immediate withdrawal of the contentious amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)