Left Menu

False Alarm: Wayanad Collectorate Bomb Threat Unfounded

Police and bomb squad inspected the Wayanad Collectorate due to an email threat claiming explosives were present. It was a false alarm, and authorities are investigating the email's source. Similar threats also affected the Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta Collectors' offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:17 IST
False Alarm: Wayanad Collectorate Bomb Threat Unfounded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfounded bomb threat prompted police and a bomb squad to inspect the Wayanad Collectorate on Wednesday. The district administration disclosed receiving an alarming email, but after thorough checks, it was deemed a hoax.

The deceptive message was sent to the Collector's official email the day before, yet went unnoticed until Wednesday. In response, Kalpetta police swiftly engaged the bomb squad and officers to investigate.

Authorities have launched an investigation to track the hoax email's origin. Notably, similar fictitious threats were reported at the Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta Collectors' offices recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025