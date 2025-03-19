False Alarm: Wayanad Collectorate Bomb Threat Unfounded

An unfounded bomb threat prompted police and a bomb squad to inspect the Wayanad Collectorate on Wednesday. The district administration disclosed receiving an alarming email, but after thorough checks, it was deemed a hoax.

The deceptive message was sent to the Collector's official email the day before, yet went unnoticed until Wednesday. In response, Kalpetta police swiftly engaged the bomb squad and officers to investigate.

Authorities have launched an investigation to track the hoax email's origin. Notably, similar fictitious threats were reported at the Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta Collectors' offices recently.

