Himachal's Battle Against 'Chitta': A Community-Driven Approach

Himachal Pradesh is tackling drug menace by reducing 'chitta' consumption by 30% over three years. The state plans tougher laws, a special task force, and a new rehabilitation center. However, opposition leaders challenge the reported reduction, citing underreported overdose deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed the state's commitment to combating the drug menace, highlighting a 30% reduction in 'chitta' consumption in the last three years.

Addressing the Vidhan Sabha, he detailed the government's efforts, registering 4,780 'chitta' cases and recovering nearly 38 kg of the banned substance. Properties of 17 accused individuals have been seized.

Critics, including BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur, remain skeptical, questioning the reported decline and pointing to underreported drug overdose deaths, suggesting community involvement is crucial in combating the issue.

