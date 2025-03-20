Himachal's Battle Against 'Chitta': A Community-Driven Approach

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed the state's commitment to combating the drug menace, highlighting a 30% reduction in 'chitta' consumption in the last three years.

Addressing the Vidhan Sabha, he detailed the government's efforts, registering 4,780 'chitta' cases and recovering nearly 38 kg of the banned substance. Properties of 17 accused individuals have been seized.

Critics, including BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur, remain skeptical, questioning the reported decline and pointing to underreported drug overdose deaths, suggesting community involvement is crucial in combating the issue.

