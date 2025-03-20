Left Menu

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Showdown: A Battle for Social Conscience

Ben & Jerry's is embroiled in a legal dispute with its parent company, Unilever, over its CEO replacement and social activism policies. The ice cream maker alleges Unilever's interference infringes on its independence. The conflict follows actions supporting progressive causes that clash with Unilever's conservative stance.

Updated: 20-03-2025 01:51 IST
In a heated legal confrontation, Ben & Jerry's has challenged Unilever's decision to remove the ice cream brand's CEO, Dave Stever, citing violations of its autonomy over social issues. The company alleges that Unilever is suppressing its efforts towards progressive activism, including support for diversity and equity initiatives.

Unilever, which acquired Ben & Jerry's in 2000, faces accusations of attempting to muzzle the brand's vocal stance on controversial topics like the Israeli-occupied West Bank and defunding police. The conflict has surged since Ben & Jerry's criticized Trump administration policies, allegedly leading to its CEO's ouster.

With court proceedings underway, Ben & Jerry's seeks to maintain its socially conscious founding principles while Unilever contemplates a spin-off of its ice cream divisions. The ongoing dispute represents a broader corporate balancing act between social responsibility and corporate governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

