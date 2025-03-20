Left Menu

Infant Sold: Doctor's Dark Trade in Assam Uncovered

A doctor in Assam's Sribhumi is at the center of a scandal, accused of selling an infant to a couple after coercing an unmarried mother. A police investigation is underway, with the child now safe under the district's Child Welfare Committee's care. The doctor remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:55 IST
Infant Sold: Doctor's Dark Trade in Assam Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events in Assam's Sribhumi district, a doctor has been accused of selling an infant to a couple after an unmarried woman gave birth, according to an official report. The doctor is now on the run as legal proceedings unfold.

The Child Protection Unit (CPU) was alerted about an illegal adoption scheme and their investigations confirmed the involvement of the doctor, who allegedly forged documents to execute the transaction. The child was exchanged for a substantial sum of money, sources revealed.

Initially approached for an abortion by the mother, the doctor pushed forward with a cesarean operation and facilitated the sale of the newborn. The CPU has successfully rescued the baby, placing it under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), as police search for the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025