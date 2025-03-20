Infant Sold: Doctor's Dark Trade in Assam Uncovered

In a shocking turn of events in Assam's Sribhumi district, a doctor has been accused of selling an infant to a couple after an unmarried woman gave birth, according to an official report. The doctor is now on the run as legal proceedings unfold.

The Child Protection Unit (CPU) was alerted about an illegal adoption scheme and their investigations confirmed the involvement of the doctor, who allegedly forged documents to execute the transaction. The child was exchanged for a substantial sum of money, sources revealed.

Initially approached for an abortion by the mother, the doctor pushed forward with a cesarean operation and facilitated the sale of the newborn. The CPU has successfully rescued the baby, placing it under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), as police search for the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)