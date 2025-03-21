Trump Orders Boost in Domestic Mineral Production to Curb China's Control

In a decisive move to reduce the United States' reliance on China for critical minerals, President Donald Trump declared on Thursday the signing of an executive order. The order focuses on boosting domestic production and developing metals refining facilities on Pentagon military bases. The White House has yet to release specific details regarding the executive order.

Trump emphasized the urgency of ramping up the production of critical minerals and rare earth elements during a White House event. These minerals, including lithium and copper, are crucial for the evolving electronics industry and the increasing production of electric vehicles. Currently, China dominates the global landscape in processing these essential materials.

The executive order was highly anticipated by U.S. miners, who have expressed concern over bureaucratic red tape hindering production. Rich Nolan, president of the National Mining Association, hailed the order as a necessary step for national security. Former Newmont executive David Copley will lead the mining portfolio under the U.S. National Energy Dominance Council to shape future mining policy.

Additionally, Trump revealed plans of a forthcoming minerals and natural resources agreement with Ukraine, further expanding America's strategic resource partnerships.

