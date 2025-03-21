Sudan's Tug of War: A Tale of Power and Conflict
The Sudanese army seized control of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, marking a significant development in a two-year conflict threatening to fracture the nation. Both the army and the RSF, a powerful paramilitary group, have been accused of war crimes as the struggle for dominance intensifies.
The Sudanese army has successfully seized full control of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, confirmed by Sudan state TV and military sources, marking a significant shift in the ongoing two-year-long conflict.
As the army conducted search operations around the palace, pursuing members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), intermittent gunfire could be heard across central areas of Khartoum.
The conflict, considered by the U.N. as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, has resulted in famine and disease, with both sides accused of war crimes, which they deny. Despite turmoil, no peace talks have emerged, and both factions remain committed to continuing the power struggle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
