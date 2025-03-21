Left Menu

Sudan's Tug of War: A Tale of Power and Conflict

The Sudanese army seized control of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, marking a significant development in a two-year conflict threatening to fracture the nation. Both the army and the RSF, a powerful paramilitary group, have been accused of war crimes as the struggle for dominance intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:36 IST
Sudan's Tug of War: A Tale of Power and Conflict

The Sudanese army has successfully seized full control of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, confirmed by Sudan state TV and military sources, marking a significant shift in the ongoing two-year-long conflict.

As the army conducted search operations around the palace, pursuing members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), intermittent gunfire could be heard across central areas of Khartoum.

The conflict, considered by the U.N. as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, has resulted in famine and disease, with both sides accused of war crimes, which they deny. Despite turmoil, no peace talks have emerged, and both factions remain committed to continuing the power struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025