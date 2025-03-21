Fadnavis Emphasizes the Importance of Social Media Monitoring During Nagpur Unrest

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the critical role of social media monitoring during the recent Nagpur violence at an ABP Majha event on Friday. Despite ruling out any intelligence lapse, he noted that more effective tracking of online posts could have preemptively alerted police to the planned unrest.

The violence, sparked by rumors of a burned religious 'chadar' amid VHP-led protests, saw significant stone-pelting and arson in Nagpur's narrow lanes. Fadnavis commended police bravery in containing the situation, which left 33 officers injured and led to multiple arrests.

Authorities are focusing on tracking objectionable online content related to the incident, with Fahim Khan and others facing sedition charges. Fadnavis also addressed political alliances, confirming BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP's plan to contest local elections together.

