Left Menu

Fadnavis Emphasizes the Importance of Social Media Monitoring During Nagpur Unrest

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stressed the necessity of tracking social media during the Nagpur violence. Despite denying any intelligence failure, he highlighted the role of social media in gathering crowds. Thirty-three police officers were injured, and key accused Fahim Khan faces sedition charges for spreading misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:09 IST
Fadnavis Emphasizes the Importance of Social Media Monitoring During Nagpur Unrest
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the critical role of social media monitoring during the recent Nagpur violence at an ABP Majha event on Friday. Despite ruling out any intelligence lapse, he noted that more effective tracking of online posts could have preemptively alerted police to the planned unrest.

The violence, sparked by rumors of a burned religious 'chadar' amid VHP-led protests, saw significant stone-pelting and arson in Nagpur's narrow lanes. Fadnavis commended police bravery in containing the situation, which left 33 officers injured and led to multiple arrests.

Authorities are focusing on tracking objectionable online content related to the incident, with Fahim Khan and others facing sedition charges. Fadnavis also addressed political alliances, confirming BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP's plan to contest local elections together.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025