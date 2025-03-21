Vigilance Team Nabs Officer in Bribery Scandal

A labour officer has been arrested after being caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials confirmed. This arrest followed a planned sting operation conducted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The case originated from a complaint lodged by a labour contractor in the Tahliwal Industrial Area, claiming that the officer demanded the bribe in return for renewing his license. In response, officials set up a trap to catch the officer in the act.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vigilance) Firoz Khan stated that as soon as the officer accepted the money, he was apprehended by the vigilance team. An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

