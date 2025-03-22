Left Menu

Tragic Inferno: Inside the Sabotage at Vyoma Graphics

Authorities are investigating potential negligence by a graphics company after their driver set a company bus on fire, causing four employee deaths and multiple injuries. The driver allegedly used benzene obtained from the company's store. The motivation is linked to workplace disputes and salary concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, four employees of Vyoma Graphics were killed after a driver set the company's bus ablaze using benzene, an inflammable chemical allegedly stolen from the firm's storeroom. The accused, identified as Janardan Hambardekar, reportedly started the fire to retaliate against workplace grievances.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning near Pune, with officials confirming the driver bore grudges over salary cuts and disputes with colleagues. Hambardekar suffered minor burns and is currently hospitalized. Six others, including the driver, sustained injuries in the attack.

Police are scrutinizing if Vyoma Graphics held any negligence, particularly in chemical storage. An ongoing investigation aims to clarify how Hambardekar accessed the benzene. Company official Nitesh Shah expressed shock, assuring full cooperation with authorities and support for the affected employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

