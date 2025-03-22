Tragic Inferno: Inside the Sabotage at Vyoma Graphics

In a harrowing incident, four employees of Vyoma Graphics were killed after a driver set the company's bus ablaze using benzene, an inflammable chemical allegedly stolen from the firm's storeroom. The accused, identified as Janardan Hambardekar, reportedly started the fire to retaliate against workplace grievances.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning near Pune, with officials confirming the driver bore grudges over salary cuts and disputes with colleagues. Hambardekar suffered minor burns and is currently hospitalized. Six others, including the driver, sustained injuries in the attack.

Police are scrutinizing if Vyoma Graphics held any negligence, particularly in chemical storage. An ongoing investigation aims to clarify how Hambardekar accessed the benzene. Company official Nitesh Shah expressed shock, assuring full cooperation with authorities and support for the affected employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)